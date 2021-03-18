CROAT (CROAT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,087.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. CROAT has a market cap of $298,113.31 and $1,087.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CROAT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000141 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,003,661 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.