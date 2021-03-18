Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Sells $823,100.00 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Crocs stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.87. 903,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $86.40.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $1,880,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $51,847,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CROX. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. OTR Global began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

