Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Director Sells $7,197,623.13 in Stock

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $7,197,623.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,165,072 shares in the company, valued at $82,222,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jason Marc Adler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of Cronos Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $4,822,426.50.

Cronos Group stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. 3,872,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,187,725. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. Cronos Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC cut shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

