CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 8.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) dropped 8.6% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $189.61 and last traded at $190.21. Approximately 8,782,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 4,139,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.03.

Specifically, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $315,741.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total transaction of $996,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,522 shares of company stock worth $149,594,030. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of -406.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 26.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $1,243,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $2,746,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 277.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

