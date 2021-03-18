CrowdWiz (WIZ) Price Down 8.3% This Week

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 173.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $774.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CrowdWiz has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010897 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.64 or 0.00276740 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 3,947,258 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,920,771 tokens. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

