Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.96. The stock had a trading volume of 31,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,381. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.51 and its 200 day moving average is $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after buying an additional 80,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

