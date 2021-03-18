Crown Market Capitalization Tops $4.23 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Crown has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $36,579.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,799,479 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

