Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s share price fell 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.20 and last traded at $52.91. 559,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 716,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.83.

Several brokerages have commented on CYRX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Cryoport alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.80.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,923.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 435.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cryoport by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,822 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cryoport by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.