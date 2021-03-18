Cryptaur (CPT) Price Up 101.3% Over Last Week

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 101.3% against the dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptaur has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $14,802.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00051235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.54 or 0.00632033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00068379 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00025186 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

CPT is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,980,371,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Token Trading

