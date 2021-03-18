Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $640.45 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.59 billion and $640.45 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00051235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.54 or 0.00632033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00068379 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00025186 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00033934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

