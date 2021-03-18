Crypto Village Accelerator Hits 24-Hour Volume of $129,209.00 (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $129,209.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00051154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.32 or 0.00634939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00069252 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00025211 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00033921 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,863,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

