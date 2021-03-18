Cryptobuyer Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,250.00 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a market capitalization of $827,312.06 and $35,250.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00050672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00014347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.46 or 0.00628920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00068738 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025117 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00034256 BTC.

About Cryptobuyer

XPT is a coin. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

