Cryptopay (CPAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.56 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $1,817.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00051364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.14 or 0.00635563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069478 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00025157 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00034218 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

