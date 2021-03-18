Cryptopay Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.46 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and $174.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0653 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00051440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.72 or 0.00629818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00068430 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00025017 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00033985 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

