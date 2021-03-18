CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Sold by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,054,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,714,597 shares during the period. CTI BioPharma accounts for approximately 5.1% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.72% of CTI BioPharma worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Corp lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 596.4% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,157 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $966,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 13,954.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 804,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,622. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $247.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.86. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

