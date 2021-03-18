CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Down 5.1%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $88.51 and last traded at $89.52. 695,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 841,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CureVac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Get CureVac alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,267,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,780,000 after purchasing an additional 65,377 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac during the third quarter worth about $17,241,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac during the third quarter worth about $7,905,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CureVac during the third quarter worth about $3,220,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CureVac during the third quarter worth about $2,443,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.