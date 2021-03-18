CustomContractNetwork Price Up 1,528.2% This Week (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 95.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 1,528.2% higher against the US dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $946,810.49 and $58.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.06 or 0.00347527 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003480 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

