CUTcoin (CUT) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $27.14 million and $1,553.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00052516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.00232206 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000595 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002118 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010068 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011332 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 135,859,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,859,193 tokens. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

