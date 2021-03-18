CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Down 11.1%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s share price fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.33. 997,857 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 637,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVI. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CVR Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 60,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

