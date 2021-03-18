CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Boosted by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 3.8% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 50,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.51. 107,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,120,685. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average of $66.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,788 shares of company stock worth $10,129,198. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

