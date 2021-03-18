CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 385 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total value of $4,198,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 896,109 shares in the company, valued at $313,521,655.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PANW opened at $327.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of -108.68 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

