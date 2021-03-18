CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 70,753 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 448.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,753 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.5% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 579.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,564 shares of company stock worth $11,428,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

NEE stock opened at $72.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

