CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after acquiring an additional 269,726 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,870,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Paychex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after purchasing an additional 398,703 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $97.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.73. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

