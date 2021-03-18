CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up about 0.6% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of CSX by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 309.2% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $5,871,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $4,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $91.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.