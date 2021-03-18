CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.85.

Shares of VRSK opened at $169.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

