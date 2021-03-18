CWM Advisors LLC Buys 1,141 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.1% of CWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $173.81 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

