CWM Advisors LLC Buys 2,129 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $407,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after buying an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,753,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,867,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

NYSE:RSG opened at $94.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.23. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

