CWM Advisors LLC Buys 2,433 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.82. 7,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,948. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

