CWM Advisors LLC Buys 3,660 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at $863,457.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $158,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,125,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP stock opened at $82.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.06. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.