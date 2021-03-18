CWM Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.47.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE:A opened at $122.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.09 and a fifty-two week high of $136.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.72.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

