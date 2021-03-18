CWM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,838,611,000 after acquiring an additional 68,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,687,000 after acquiring an additional 66,854 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,819,000 after purchasing an additional 145,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,408,000 after purchasing an additional 155,506 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.57.

ALXN opened at $152.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.23 and a 52 week high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

