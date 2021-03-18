CWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 0.6% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,059,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,248,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,483 shares of company stock worth $10,763,573. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $205.70 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $209.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.55. The company has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.