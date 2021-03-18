CWM Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 193.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,288 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 735.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $73.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $77.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

