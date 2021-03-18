CWM Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Centene by 88.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,786,000 after buying an additional 1,132,980 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Centene by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,932,000 after buying an additional 954,122 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Centene by 106.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after buying an additional 942,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after buying an additional 939,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Centene by 138.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,681,000 after buying an additional 673,936 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Centene stock opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

