CWM Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $413.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $455.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $418.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.43.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

