CWM Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

