CWM Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $13,296,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Align Technology to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.07.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $530.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $634.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $565.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

