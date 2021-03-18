CWM Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,279 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for about 0.6% of CWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total transaction of $1,461,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,550,476.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total transaction of $109,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,687,250.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,871 shares of company stock worth $5,636,788. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $413.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $441.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.48, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.85.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

