CWM Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 0.7% of CWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $154.94 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.85 and a 200-day moving average of $161.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.