CWM Advisors LLC Has $4.45 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 1.0% of CWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in American Tower by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 27.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,682,000 after acquiring an additional 106,305 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 108,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMT opened at $221.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.66. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.09.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

