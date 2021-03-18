CWM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,539 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.7% of CWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,323,000 after purchasing an additional 104,471 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $216.02 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.47 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

