CWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.5% of CWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $214.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $217.00. The firm has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

