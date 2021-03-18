CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 0.7% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Prologis stock opened at $101.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.