CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,835 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for 0.5% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,861,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE:GPN opened at $212.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.73 and its 200-day moving average is $189.09. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $216.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $107,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,594.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,220,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.