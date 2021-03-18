CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 2,064 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $672,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $122.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.06 and its 200 day moving average is $107.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $127.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,476,727.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,199,252.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,508 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,983. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

