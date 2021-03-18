CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 2,716 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 344,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

WEC opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $107.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.