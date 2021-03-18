CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 466 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Albar Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 82.4% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 56,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.80.

NYSE:PH opened at $315.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.27. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $316.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

