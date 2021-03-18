CWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Aptiv accounts for 0.6% of CWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APTV opened at $151.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Argus began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

