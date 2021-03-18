CWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 0.6% of CWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,362,000 after purchasing an additional 816,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,591,000 after buying an additional 524,179 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,939,000 after buying an additional 386,233 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after buying an additional 828,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $276,745.74. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,560 shares of company stock valued at $28,900,946. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average of $83.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.