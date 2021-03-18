CWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 146.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $86.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

